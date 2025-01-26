iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Lessened by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Davis Capital Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.40 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.58.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

