iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Cut by Precedent Wealth Partners LLC

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,077 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.5% of Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $603,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $261,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.40 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.58.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
