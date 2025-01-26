iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.6% of Stablepoint Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $95,801,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,498,000 after buying an additional 981,362 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6,538.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 682,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,808,000 after buying an additional 672,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10,279.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 672,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,128,000 after buying an additional 666,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $52.31 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $37.53 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.95.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

