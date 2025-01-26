iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,498,000 after buying an additional 981,362 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 425,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after acquiring an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 188,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 51,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 32,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,843.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 234,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 229,303 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $52.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.95. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $37.53 and a one year high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

