iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 73.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IMCB opened at $79.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.88 and a 200-day moving average of $75.99. The firm has a market cap of $953.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $82.52.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

