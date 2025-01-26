iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.