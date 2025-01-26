iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,045,142 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 922,138 shares.The stock last traded at $34.66 and had previously closed at $34.47.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Germany ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 23,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.