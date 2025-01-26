iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $134.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.73 and its 200-day moving average is $130.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.55 and a 1 year high of $140.95. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.