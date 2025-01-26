iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Holdings Cut by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,770,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543,469 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF comprises about 7.1% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.20% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $456,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 859,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,889,000 after purchasing an additional 88,443 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $63,834,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,198,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $23,618,000. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 247,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $83.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.53 and a 200 day moving average of $80.31. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $70.44 and a 1-year high of $85.39.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

