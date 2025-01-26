iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR) Holdings Raised by Rockwood Wealth Management LLC

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,615,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663,979 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF worth $80,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MEAR opened at $50.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $50.17.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

