iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Purchased by Guerra Pan Advisors LLC

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJT opened at $140.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $120.45 and a 12-month high of $152.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.64.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
