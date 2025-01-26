iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,763,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,054,000 after buying an additional 3,525,851 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,625,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,874,000 after buying an additional 2,642,472 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,799,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,348,000 after acquiring an additional 735,803 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,419,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,936,000 after acquiring an additional 639,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,332,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,584 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.93.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

