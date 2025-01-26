Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC Invests $582,000 in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average is $57.48. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.