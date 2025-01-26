Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for 0.9% of Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,253,664,000 after purchasing an additional 361,416 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 311.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,319,000 after buying an additional 141,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,230,626,000 after acquiring an additional 133,838 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 92,842.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 123,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,281,000 after acquiring an additional 123,481 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 200,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,353,000 after acquiring an additional 102,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $828.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of MPWR opened at $678.43 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.71 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $604.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $768.60.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,066,400. This trade represents a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.14, for a total transaction of $662,611.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,239 shares in the company, valued at $124,135,548.46. This trade represents a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,631 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

