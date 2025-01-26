Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 142 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 77.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 46.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $1,124.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $231.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,077.07 and its 200 day moving average is $942.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,157.90.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp downgraded ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $900.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,093.34.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 300 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.95, for a total transaction of $314,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,968,892.65. The trade was a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total transaction of $481,635.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,200.58. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,731 shares of company stock worth $21,016,751. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

