Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,965 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.5% of Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 9.8% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 90,831 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $23,147,000 after buying an additional 41,729 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 5,768 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,275.25. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total transaction of $989,121.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,201.25. This represents a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,905 shares of company stock worth $2,592,327 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Argus upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.78.

NYSE:MCD opened at $285.37 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90. The stock has a market cap of $204.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.14.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

