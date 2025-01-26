Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSLV. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $591,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,086,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 386,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 21,247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

