Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 3,455 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Realty Income by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,540,000 after buying an additional 28,480 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Code Waechter LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,729,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,028,000 after purchasing an additional 463,286 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,921,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE:O opened at $54.35 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 301.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.