Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,843.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,844.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,910.40. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,324.99 and a 1 year high of $2,161.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,241.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total transaction of $99,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,425.24. This trade represents a 17.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

