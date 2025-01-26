Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Exelon by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,169,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,945,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,823,000 after buying an additional 403,542 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,782,000 after buying an additional 1,858,502 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Exelon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,967,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,626,000 after buying an additional 160,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,446,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,402,000 after acquiring an additional 123,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average of $38.36.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

