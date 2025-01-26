Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 592 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 285.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 90.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W cut shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $17.69 on Friday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is -273.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $154,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,988.96. This trade represents a 19.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $294,065.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,461.38. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

