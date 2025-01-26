Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 69 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $762,798,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 66,967.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 853,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $308,433,000 after purchasing an additional 852,496 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $143,392,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Stryker by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,582,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,279,788,000 after purchasing an additional 316,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,306,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,639,725,000 after buying an additional 215,782 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. The trade was a 36.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $411.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.80.

Stryker Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $394.08 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $307.23 and a one year high of $398.20. The company has a market cap of $150.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $376.11 and a 200-day moving average of $360.81.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.01%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

