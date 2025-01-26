Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Position Boosted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JAAA. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.