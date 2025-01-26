John Wood Group (LON:WG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.23 ($1.43) and traded as low as GBX 67.75 ($0.85). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 69.65 ($0.87), with a volume of 2,341,545 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.12) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of £482.62 million, a P/E ratio of -59.49, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 62.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 113.34.

In related news, insider Ken Gilmartin acquired 10,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £6,698.25 ($8,361.32). 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

