JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

JPST stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

