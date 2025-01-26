Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 878 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Insulet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,039,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $280.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.22. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $160.19 and a one year high of $282.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $543.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

PODD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Insulet from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Insulet

Insider Activity

In other Insulet news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,240. The trade was a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total value of $252,192.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,129.46. The trade was a 13.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.