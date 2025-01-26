Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $312,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XSD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 283.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

XSD opened at $263.55 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $199.09 and a twelve month high of $273.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

