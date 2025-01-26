Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Global X Uranium ETF makes up 1.5% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000.
Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
NYSEARCA:URA opened at $30.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65.
Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Uranium ETF
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Dividend Powerhouses: Blue-Chip Stocks Built for the Long Haul
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Why Traders Are Buying the Dip on Johnson & Johnson Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.