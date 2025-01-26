Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,840 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average is $77.72. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

