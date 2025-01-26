Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 771 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,454,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,646,000 after buying an additional 261,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $92.02 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.04.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

