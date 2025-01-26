Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VO opened at $277.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $228.17 and a 12-month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

