JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:JXJT) Shares Down 4.9% – Should You Sell?

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.29 and last traded at $2.50. 20,639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 325,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.
JX Luxventure Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56.
JX Luxventure Company Profile
JX Luxventure Limited provides tourism services and supplying related products in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in Technology, Tourism Service, and Cross-Border E-Commerce segments. It engages in the sale of packaged group tour services; and provides health care, personal care, cosmetics, maternal and child, pet-related, universal cuisine and household products, and pre-owned electric cars through online and offline platforms.
