Karooooo (KARO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect Karooooo to post earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $63,103.78 billion for the quarter. Karooooo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.720 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Karooooo had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 30.29%. On average, analysts expect Karooooo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KARO stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average of $40.55. Karooooo has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

