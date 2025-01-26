KFG Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $984,027,000 after buying an additional 853,633 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,986,874,000 after acquiring an additional 728,040 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 482,670 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,816,000 after purchasing an additional 133,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,793,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,295.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,201.95. This trade represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $856,849. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,254.00 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $947.49 and a 12-month high of $1,283.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,225.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,168.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.72 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

