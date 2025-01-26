KFG Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,485 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

KFG Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PJUL. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PJUL opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.01 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

