KFG Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.85 Million Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December (BATS:ZDEK)

KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December (BATS:ZDEK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 77,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December Price Performance

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December stock opened at $24.15 on Friday.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr December alerts:

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZDEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December (BATS:ZDEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.