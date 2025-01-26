Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 447,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,825 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises 1.6% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 143.6% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 401.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.29%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at $597,235.55. The trade was a 10.30 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,000 in the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.92.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

