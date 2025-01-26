Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KGC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $10.82.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

