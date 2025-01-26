Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.71.

KYTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Kyverna Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $44.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

KYTX stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $35.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kyverna Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYTX. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $97,000. 18.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

