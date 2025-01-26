Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.28 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 14.36%.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LARK. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 78.1% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 67,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 29,637 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.