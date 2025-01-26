Latin Resources Limited (ASX:LRS) Insider Sells A$340,000.00 in Stock

Latin Resources Limited (ASX:LRS – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Gale sold 2,000,000 shares of Latin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.11), for a total transaction of A$340,000.00 ($215,189.87).
Latin Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Latin Resources Company Profile
