LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 2,126 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $155.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.81 and a 200 day moving average of $151.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

