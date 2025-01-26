Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. Reveals Promising Channel Sampling Results at Red Rock Canyon Gold Project

On January 22, 2025, Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. made a significant announcement regarding the latest channel sampling outcomes from its Red Rock Canyon Gold Project (RRC) located within the Hay Mountain Project in southeast Arizona. The company disclosed that the RRC exhibits potential for commercially valuable metals associated with porphyry copper-gold-moly geological structures, prevalent in the region spanning from central Arizona to northern Mexico.

The recent channel sampling efforts yielded notable Bonanza grades, including 107.5 g/t and 60.0 g/t recovered from sampling the high-grade zone within the RRC, extending known mineralization by approximately 100 feet. Moreover, numerous additional gold-bearing structures were identified during the sampling process.

Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and 3D modeling by the company highlighted the primary high-grade zone, as well as parallel and associated gold-bearing structures within the RRC Project area. These findings build a stronger case for the presence of valuable mineral deposits in the region.

Historical assessments in the area have indicated that these structures may serve as feeder zones to areas enriched with sedimentary strata-bound gold. Investigating the flat-lying gold enrichment characteristics would require drilling activities, as they cannot be fully explored through channel sampling of the existing jasperoid structures.

While the current channel sampling program primarily targets the top portions of the vertical mineralized structures, prior drilling activities have confirmed the existence of flat-lying gold-enriched zones within the Colina and Earp formations at the site, as demonstrated by results from the late 1980s and early 1990s.

The company reported that ongoing sampling initiatives not only extended the extent of the known high-grade zone but also uncovered six additional lenses of jasperoids displaying gold concentrations exceeding 0.5 g/t Au across widths greater than 2 feet. Chief Geologist Jim Bryce expressed optimism about the findings, stating that future drilling efforts will focus on delineating the high-grade zone and evaluating the bulk tonnage potential in the vicinity.

In conclusion, Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. seems poised for further exploration and potential development opportunities based on the recent positive sampling results at the Red Rock Canyon Gold Project in Arizona.

Note: The historical information provided is for reference purposes only and may not comply with SEC Regulation S-K 1300.

