Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) were down 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.06. Approximately 64,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 211,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LIND shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $622.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 3.11.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $82,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,347.04. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 14.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 21,078 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 71.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter worth about $519,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 121,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Featured Articles

