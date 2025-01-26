Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 69.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $171.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.40.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 0.3 %

HLI stock opened at $186.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.69. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.28 and a 1-year high of $192.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.32 and its 200-day moving average is $165.80.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $574.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.93 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.63%.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.