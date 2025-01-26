Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 397 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $1,095.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,013.59.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $939.68 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $675.96 and a 52-week high of $1,008.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $951.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $903.72. The firm has a market cap of $417.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

