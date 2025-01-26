Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 46,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,314,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,659,000 after acquiring an additional 96,992 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $23.53.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.45 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 53.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on ARCC. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ares Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

