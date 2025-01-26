Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 606.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Price Performance

NYSE:HRB opened at $52.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.73. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.28 and a 12 month high of $68.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $193.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.78 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 212.45% and a net margin of 16.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Friday, November 8th.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

