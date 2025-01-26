LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.25.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LivePerson

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other LivePerson news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 84,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $72,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 997,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,963.40. This represents a 11.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 227,848 shares of company stock valued at $203,091. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in LivePerson by 104.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 32,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1,162.0% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 210,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 194,069 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $1.32 on Friday. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 111.48% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LivePerson will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LivePerson

(Get Free Report

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.