Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 93.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,897 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 110.1% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 145 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 402.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $438.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $400.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.47. The stock has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $491.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,456.66. This represents a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.